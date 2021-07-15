Tendies Price Reaches $0.10 (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. One Tendies coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tendies has a total market cap of $752,804.32 and $77,903.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tendies has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00050684 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015308 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.20 or 0.00863920 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005841 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC.

About Tendies

Tendies (TEND) is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,900,758 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,758 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Buying and Selling Tendies

