Terra (LUNA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $224.92 Million

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. During the last seven days, Terra has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $6.69 or 0.00021046 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and approximately $224.92 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008099 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000029 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 996,636,906 coins and its circulating supply is 419,522,426 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

