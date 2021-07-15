TerraCredit 24-Hour Volume Reaches $6,303.00 (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 14th. Over the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. TerraCredit has a total market cap of $766,346.84 and approximately $6,303.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraCredit coin can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TerraCredit alerts:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 53.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TerraCredit Profile

TerraCredit is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling TerraCredit

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraCredit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraCredit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.