Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,549 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 586,623 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $413,962,000 after purchasing an additional 256,694 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 1,377.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $766,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $655.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.00 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $627.61. The firm has a market cap of $631.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 653.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 target price (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $736.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $476.03.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,065,753.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,154.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,947 shares of company stock worth $64,456,354. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

