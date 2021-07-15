Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 711,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 165,708 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 1.9% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned about 0.08% of Texas Instruments worth $134,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,590,707,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 505.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,675,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,578,000 after buying an additional 3,068,870 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,987,259,000 after buying an additional 2,218,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,246,577,000 after buying an additional 986,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,536,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,174,000 after buying an additional 964,421 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.03.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $188.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,877. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $125.43 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The company has a market capitalization of $174.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

