TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Given New $171.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial to $171.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TFII. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFI International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TFI International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.53.

TFI International stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.21. The stock had a trading volume of 12,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. TFI International has a 12-month low of $38.66 and a 12-month high of $99.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.01.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TFI International will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 10.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 28.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 89.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,490,000 after purchasing an additional 97,675 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the first quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

