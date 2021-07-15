TFI International (TSE:TFII) Given New C$133.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$133.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TFII has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on TFI International to C$129.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$76.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on TFI International to C$120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a C$110.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. TFI International has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$108.41.

TSE TFII opened at C$123.75 on Wednesday. TFI International has a twelve month low of C$52.46 and a twelve month high of C$124.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73. The firm has a market cap of C$11.54 billion and a PE ratio of 32.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$112.42.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.00, for a total value of C$2,700,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,165,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$449,835,552. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $11,014,800.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

