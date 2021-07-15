The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Short Interest Up 194.9% in June

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, an increase of 194.9% from the June 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Berkeley Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of The Berkeley Group stock opened at $65.61 on Thursday. The Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.71.

