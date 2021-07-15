The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

BKGFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup upgraded The Berkeley Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. upgraded The Berkeley Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

BKGFY stock traded down $4.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.75. 447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.27. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of $50.90 and a 52 week high of $73.28. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

