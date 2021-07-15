The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $224.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on BA. raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.43.

NYSE BA opened at $224.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.42. The Boeing has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in The Boeing by 1,479.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,879 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 286.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,820 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after buying an additional 30,248 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $19,897,000. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

