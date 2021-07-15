The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Position Cut by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $7,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 8.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at $8,707,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 52.4% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

In other The Boston Beer news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 28,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $1,545,057.28. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,101.07, for a total value of $2,752,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,412 shares of company stock valued at $50,934,982 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

SAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. lowered their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,530.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised The Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,304.00 to $1,490.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,236.47.

Shares of SAM opened at $919.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,033.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 0.79. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $618.65 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The Boston Beer’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 24.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.