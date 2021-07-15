The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Director Sells $103,733.74 in Stock

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Director Marla Malcolm Beck sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $103,733.74.

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $90.09 on Thursday. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $103.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.20.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $435.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.96) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLCE. TheStreet raised The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush raised The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on The Children’s Place from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup upgraded The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on The Children’s Place from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Children’s Place presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 98.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 12.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

About The Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

