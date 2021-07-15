The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) CFO Tracey Thomas Travis Sells 53,531 Shares of Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total transaction of $17,398,110.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tracey Thomas Travis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total transaction of $8,305,787.92.

On Friday, May 7th, Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $8,171,827.92.

NYSE EL traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $326.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,137. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $118.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.75 and a fifty-two week high of $326.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $305.45.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EL. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.96.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

