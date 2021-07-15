The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €110.00 Price Target

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €110.00 ($129.41) target price by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €99.57 ($117.14).

ETR BMW traded up €0.33 ($0.39) during trading on Thursday, hitting €88.51 ($104.13). 768,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The company has a market cap of $53.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €88.96. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €54.23 ($63.80) and a 12 month high of €96.39 ($113.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

