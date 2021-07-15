The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Iberdrola (BME:IBE) a €14.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IBE. Morgan Stanley set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.40 ($13.41) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.40 ($13.41) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €14.70 ($17.29) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €12.61 ($14.84).

Iberdrola has a one year low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a one year high of €7.30 ($8.59).

