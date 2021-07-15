The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $10.14 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the investment management company will earn $10.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $8.69. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s FY2021 earnings at $46.80 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GS. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays set a $437.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.45.

GS opened at $374.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $127.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $370.35. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $393.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.26 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.46, for a total value of $1,862,300.00. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 71.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

