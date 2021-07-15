The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $147.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

RL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.71.

NYSE RL opened at $113.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.67, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $63.90 and a one year high of $142.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.44.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.11. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.76%.

In other Ralph Lauren news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,236,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 817.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

