The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Increased to $540.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $493.00 to $540.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $392.45.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $374.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $127.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $370.35. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $393.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 45.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.46, for a total transaction of $1,862,300.00. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,544,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115,450 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $451,166,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 211.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,049,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $670,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,627 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 269.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,129,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $297,852,000 after acquiring an additional 823,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,482,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $654,660,000 after acquiring an additional 597,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

