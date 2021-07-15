The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Hackett Group, a global strategic advisory firm and an Answerthink company, is a leader in best practice research and advisory programs, benchmarking and transformation consulting services, including shared services, offshoring and outsourcing advice. Utilizing best practices and implementation insight from more than 4,000 benchmarking studies, executives use Hackett’s empirically based approach to quickly define and prioritize initiatives, and to leverage proven strategies that enable world-class performance. “

HCKT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barrington Research raised their target price on The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hackett Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of The Hackett Group stock opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. The Hackett Group has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.28, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.66.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $63.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,634,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,172,000 after buying an additional 177,870 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,023,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,771,000 after purchasing an additional 11,415 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 454,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 26,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 33,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 13,593 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

