The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) to post sales of $86.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Lovesac’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $76.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $91.70 million. The Lovesac reported sales of $61.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that The Lovesac will report full year sales of $423.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $401.28 million to $437.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $508.94 million, with estimates ranging from $486.81 million to $525.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Lovesac.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

LOVE traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $63.41. 284,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,679. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.72. The Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.48.

In other The Lovesac news, COO Albert Jack Krause sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $1,592,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,868,643.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,674 shares of company stock worth $9,043,493 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in The Lovesac during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in The Lovesac by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in The Lovesac by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. 86.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

