The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 144,652 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in The New Home were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWHM. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in The New Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in The New Home during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in The New Home by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The New Home by 149.3% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 183,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 109,739 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The New Home by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 297,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 93,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The New Home alerts:

Shares of The New Home stock opened at $5.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.02. The New Home Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $94.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.54.

The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.16 million for the quarter. The New Home had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 5.01%.

The New Home Company Profile

The New Home Company Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family detached and attached homes. The company operates through three segments: Arizona Homebuilding, California Homebuilding, and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area; and Denver, Colorado.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM).

Receive News & Ratings for The New Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.