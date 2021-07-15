The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Announces Earnings Results

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PNC opened at $188.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $101.34 and a 52-week high of $203.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNC. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.76.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

