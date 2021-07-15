The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $188.34 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $101.34 and a 52-week high of $203.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.33%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.76.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

