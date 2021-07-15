The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Trading Down 5.1%

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)’s share price dropped 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $90.00 and last traded at $92.50. Approximately 31,789 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,230,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.45.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

Get The Progressive alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. Analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,519,432.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,823 shares of company stock valued at $10,585,956. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,357,270,000 after buying an additional 1,384,005 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 3.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,366,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,660,429,000 after buying an additional 540,825 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,810,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,167,790,000 after buying an additional 483,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,431,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $995,261,000 after buying an additional 170,254 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 49,353.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,714,000 after buying an additional 8,305,659 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Progressive Company Profile (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.