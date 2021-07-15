The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SWGAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. AlphaValue raised shares of The Swatch Group to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Swatch Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SWGAY opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.28. The Swatch Group has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $18.59.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

