The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Senior Officer Sells C$1,386,410.04 in Stock

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 16,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.27, for a total transaction of C$1,386,410.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 584,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$49,262,893.68.
TSE:TD opened at C$84.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$87.01. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$57.44 and a 52 week high of C$89.12. The company has a market cap of C$153.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.67%.
About The Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.
