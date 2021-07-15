The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Senior Officer Sells C$1,386,410.04 in Stock

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 16,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.27, for a total transaction of C$1,386,410.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 584,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$49,262,893.68.

TSE:TD opened at C$84.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$87.01. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$57.44 and a 52 week high of C$89.12. The company has a market cap of C$153.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.67%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TD. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$87.55.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

