TheStreet Upgrades nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) to “C-“

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

LASR stock opened at $32.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.35. nLIGHT has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.54 and a beta of 2.55.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that nLIGHT will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in nLIGHT by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,693,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,470 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in nLIGHT by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,459,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,097,000 after purchasing an additional 110,990 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in nLIGHT by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,513,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,424,000 after purchasing an additional 70,338 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in nLIGHT by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,665,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,963,000 after purchasing an additional 482,835 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,413,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,783,000 after acquiring an additional 244,459 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

