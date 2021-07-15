THORChain Price Tops $5.53 (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. THORChain has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and $40.87 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain coin can now be bought for $5.53 or 0.00017474 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00041194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00114377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00148102 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,688.11 or 1.00160565 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.57 or 0.00994290 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 234,138,293 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

