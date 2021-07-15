Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Yum China were worth $8,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $64.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.81 and a 52 week high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $2,692,400.00. Also, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

