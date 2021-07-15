Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $7.17 Million Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,097 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $7,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SEDG. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total value of $3,699,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,725,893.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.23, for a total transaction of $2,612,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 306,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,027,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,667 shares of company stock worth $10,033,678. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.41.

Shares of SEDG opened at $245.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $249.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 101.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.93. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.60 and a 1 year high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

