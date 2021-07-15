Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $8.35 Million Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 156,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Ventas were worth $8,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Ventas by 474.7% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 54,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,395 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on VTR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ventas in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $59.67 on Thursday. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $33.95 and a one year high of $59.78. The company has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

