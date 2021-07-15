Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $8.43 Million Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 26,397 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $8,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 776.0% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

QSR opened at $63.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.12 and a 1 year high of $71.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.05.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 104.43%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QSR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.06.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 117,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $2,177,191.00. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 25,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $1,808,168.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,812,614.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 531,822 shares of company stock worth $30,520,836. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

