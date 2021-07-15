Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $8.75 Million Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Equity Residential were worth $8,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,708,775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,766,000 after buying an additional 3,523,185 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,723,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,491,000 after buying an additional 41,557 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,101,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,680,000 after buying an additional 3,158,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,069,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,777,000 after buying an additional 24,569 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

In other news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 1,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $91,760.00. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,855,115 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR opened at $82.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76, a PEG ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $82.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQR. TheStreet cut Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equity Residential from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.71.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.