Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Pool were worth $7,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Pool by 2,375.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,906,000 after buying an additional 16,416 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Pool by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Pool by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 13,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 150,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,153,000 after purchasing an additional 46,427 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $773,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,655.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $5,164,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,865,533.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,711 shares of company stock worth $21,757,571. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $468.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 0.79. Pool Co. has a one year low of $280.45 and a one year high of $478.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $445.05.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on POOL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.43.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

