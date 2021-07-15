Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,189 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,303 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of AECOM worth $7,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 194,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,664,000 after buying an additional 51,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 78,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 16,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $61.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. AECOM has a 52 week low of $35.49 and a 52 week high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.19.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

