Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Position in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45,029 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $8,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVMI. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 21,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 9,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVMI stock opened at $96.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 52.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $104.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a current ratio of 8.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.43.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $84.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVMI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.71.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

