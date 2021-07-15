Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,822 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $7,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,761,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,912,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,078.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 269,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,377,000 after purchasing an additional 257,429 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 855,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,212,000 after acquiring an additional 186,546 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2,047.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 186,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,571,000 after acquiring an additional 178,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DECK shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $436.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.47.

NYSE DECK opened at $385.93 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $396.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $347.93.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total transaction of $169,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,942.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $862,588.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,479 shares in the company, valued at $40,892,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,225 shares of company stock worth $1,226,393 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

