Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,836 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $8,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,197,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,037,303,000 after buying an additional 454,232 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $139,651,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $260,006,000 after buying an additional 257,073 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 234.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $123,940,000 after buying an additional 221,668 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $88,925,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.00.

NYSE:TDY opened at $434.00 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $298.78 and a 1 year high of $457.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $421.68.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

