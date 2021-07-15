Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 24,765 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,765 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $8,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perry Creek Capital LP increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 2,500,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,962,000 after acquiring an additional 206,951 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,172,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,885 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,638,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,673 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $241,044.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,578.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PK. Evercore ISI upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist raised their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.03.

PK stock opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.87. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.23.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 18.96% and a negative net margin of 225.36%. The business had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

