Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 2,822,008 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 96.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,822,008 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 194,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after acquiring an additional 47,458 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 52,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 242.9% in the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,093 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 175.3% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.74.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $6,669,584.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 329,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,723,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 468,070 shares of company stock valued at $37,331,237 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $89.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.59 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

