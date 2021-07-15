Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 4,260 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.05% of Markel worth $8,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Markel by 3.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 287,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,498,000 after acquiring an additional 10,298 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Markel by 9.0% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 215,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,407,000 after acquiring an additional 17,864 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Markel by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Markel in the fourth quarter valued at $131,282,000. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel by 12.9% during the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 124,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,455,000 after buying an additional 14,176 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel stock opened at $1,190.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,208.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.69. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $913.04 and a 1-year high of $1,268.96.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 56.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 82 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,195.35 per share, for a total transaction of $98,018.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,832.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,203.81, for a total transaction of $1,805,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,443,759.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,484. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MKL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $1,017.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,098.40.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

