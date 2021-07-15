Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 6,485 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,485 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in UGI were worth $8,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in UGI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $665,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in UGI by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 766,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,422,000 after buying an additional 128,231 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the first quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UGI by 22.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of UGI by 8.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UGI. Barclays boosted their price objective on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. UGI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $45.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. UGI Co. has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $48.20.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. UGI had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

In related news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $696,025.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 535,787 shares in the company, valued at $24,946,242.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $593,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,085.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,529 shares of company stock worth $1,693,805. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

