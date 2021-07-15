Throne (THN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $353,016.63

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Throne has a market capitalization of $353,016.63 and approximately $23,877.00 worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Throne has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Throne coin can now be bought for $1.29 or 0.00004071 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00041436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00113434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.46 or 0.00149217 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,844.07 or 1.00119828 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $318.13 or 0.01000234 BTC.

About Throne

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 272,630 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Buying and Selling Throne

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Throne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Throne using one of the exchanges listed above.

