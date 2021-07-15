thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €16.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TKA. Morgan Stanley set a €9.60 ($11.29) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.80 ($18.59) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €12.54 ($14.75).

FRA TKA opened at €8.74 ($10.28) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €9.43. thyssenkrupp has a one year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a one year high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

