TIG Advisors LLC Acquires 587,470 Shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH)

TIG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) by 212.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 863,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 587,470 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions were worth $8,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DFPH stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.93. The stock had a trading volume of 93,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,477. DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $11.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.00.

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

