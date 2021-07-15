TIG Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC)

TIG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC) by 328.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427,013 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.49% of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition worth $5,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Tarsadia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOAC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.93. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,824. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94. Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $12.72.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Profile

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

