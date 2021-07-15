TIG Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU)

TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 492,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Governors Lane LP acquired a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,999,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,254,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $1,475,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $500,000.

ACTDU stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $10.08. 503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,568. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.08. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

