TIG Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 120,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,515,000. Willis Towers Watson Public makes up approximately 1.0% of TIG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $224.70. 10,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,020. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $248.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.79. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $179.31 and a twelve month high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.27%.

WLTW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.11.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

