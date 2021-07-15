TIG Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)

TIG Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) by 59.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 771,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,152,878 shares during the quarter. Just Eat Takeaway.com accounts for about 1.7% of TIG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. TIG Advisors LLC owned about 0.83% of Just Eat Takeaway.com worth $46,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 2,496.9% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 703.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the fourth quarter worth $223,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on GRUB shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.89.

In related news, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $132,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,926.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $408,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,041.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,438 in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GRUB traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.03. The company had a trading volume of 194,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,636,408. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.97. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $19.11.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $550.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.90 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Just Eat Takeaway.com will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

