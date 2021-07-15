TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TIM (NYSE:TIMB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. is a holding company, the single company in Brazil to offer mobile cellular service throughout the Brazilian territory, by means of its subsidiaries TIM Celular S.A. and TIM Nordeste S.A. The company is the largest GSM (Global System for Mobile communications) operator of the country, in terms of clients and revenues and TIM Participações ended the 3Q08 with 35.2 million clients and a market share of 25%. “

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on TIM from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of TIMB opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.91. TIM has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.76.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.1428 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.4%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in TIM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,976,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its position in TIM by 289.5% during the first quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in TIM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,699,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in TIM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,637,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in TIM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. It provides mobile voice and data services, broadband Internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products. The company provides services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies.

